Royals Sign Pitcher Suppan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)- Jeff Suppan, a 16-year major league

veteran who was Kansas City's best pitcher 10 years ago, has signed a minor league contract with the Royals.

The 36-year-old Suppan will report to Triple-A Omaha. The

right-hander has played for Boston, Arizona, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Milwaukee in addition to the Royals. He's 138-143 with a 4.69 ERA in 442 appearances, including 411 starts. Suppan was a member of the Royals' rotation from 1998-2002 and the team's top winner from 1999-2001. He was 39-51 with a 4.73 ERA in a Royals uniform and was KC's opening day starter from 2000-02.