Royals Sign Seven Players to One Year Deals for 2014

By: The Associated Press

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - The Royals have agreed to terms with seven players not yet eligible for arbitration on major league contracts, including third basemen Mike Moustakas and Danny Valencia.

Kansas City also agreed Friday to deals with left-hander Justin Marks, right-handers Louis Coleman and Kelvin Herrera, infielder Cheslor Cuthbert and outfielder Lane Adams.

The flurry of agreements leaves 13 players unsigned for the 2014 seasons: right-handers Francisley Bueno, Michael Mariot and Yordano Ventura; left-handers Danny Duffy, Chris Dwyer, Donnie Joseph and John Lamb; infielders Pedro Ciriaco, Christian Colon and Johnny Giavotella; and outfielders Lorenzo Cain, Jarrod Dyson and Carlos Peguero.

If deals can't be reached with pre-arbitration players, contracts can be renewed at the club's discretion provided they meet a series of salary criteria.