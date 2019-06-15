Royals sign shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

KANSAS CITY - The Royals signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. in the 2nd overall pick on Wednesday.

The selection came after Witt Jr. was recognized by Gatorade as the most elite high school athlete in the country last month. He led his team to earn its first state title Saturday.

Witt Jr. joins Alex Gordon and Mike Moustakas as the only players in Royals history to be chosen second overall in the draft.

Witt Jr. is following in his father's footsteps who played in the majors for 16 years. The Witts are the first father-son duo to be selected in the first three picks of the draft.

Kansas City fans should expect an impressive debut from Witt Jr. after he hit .500 this season including 15 home runs and 44 RBI's.