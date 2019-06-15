Royals sign shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
KANSAS CITY - The Royals signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. in the 2nd overall pick on Wednesday.
The selection came after Witt Jr. was recognized by Gatorade as the most elite high school athlete in the country last month. He led his team to earn its first state title Saturday.
Witt Jr. joins Alex Gordon and Mike Moustakas as the only players in Royals history to be chosen second overall in the draft.
Witt Jr. is following in his father's footsteps who played in the majors for 16 years. The Witts are the first father-son duo to be selected in the first three picks of the draft.
Kansas City fans should expect an impressive debut from Witt Jr. after he hit .500 this season including 15 home runs and 44 RBI's.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing is asking people to help them clean up after recent flooding. The restaurant closed nearly... More >>
in
RUSSELLVILLE - The volunteer fire department in Russellville is celebrating after receiving new tires for one of its trucks. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Chariton County man charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiance has pleaded not guilty.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People living along West Broadway in Columbia are joining forces to protect three 100 year old houses. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Employees at Veterans United Home Loans donated $100,000 Friday to the American Red Cross for tornado and... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - A Fortuna man who previously pleaded guilty to killing a baby and burning the body asked to withdraw... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Preservationists in the capital city are implementing a plan to avoid demolition of historic buildings hit by... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man early Friday in connection to an ongoing drug investigation. Officers said they... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday after he reportedly tried to set a fire at the home of his... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 spent Wednesday and Thursday training in Galveston, TX with the Missouri Army National Guard... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged an Audrain County inmate with murder on Friday, a day after he allegedly killed another... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A veteran Oklahoma educator has been tapped to serve as the new principal at West Boulevard Elementary School... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln University Board of Curators approved a tuition increase and contract extension for President Jerald Jones... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge dismissed the second of two requests for a restraining order against Secretary of... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old has been shot and wounded while riding in a car in St.... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Thursday morning on a federal immigration violation, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man charged with trespassing on Columbia Public Schools property in two separate April incidents pleaded guilty Wednesday.... More >>
in
BENTON, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old southeast Missouri woman whose boyfriend is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter is now... More >>
in