Royals snag one win against Detroit

DETROIT - The Kansas City Royals lost a three-game series over the weekend to the Detroit Tigers.

The Royals faced a quality pitcher in Detroit's Matthew Boyd, going seven innings with nine strikeouts in game one. Although the Royals rallied for two runs in the fourth with an RBI triple from Kelvin Gutierrez, the Tigers ultimately took the game with a final score of 4-3.

Kansas City came back big in game two, winning 15-3. Several players contributed to the Royals' offensive onslaught. Alex Gordon hit a two-run blast and tallied five RBIs on the day. Rookie Kelvin Gutierrez had his first career four-hit game, the first Royals rookie to do that since 2015.

The Royals endured a tough loss in game three, losing in extra innings. The two teams were tied at two runs each headed into the 10th inning. The Royals could not get on the board in the top half of the inning, and a three-run walk-off home run by Brandon Dixon in the bottom half led the Tigers to a 5-2 victory.

Up next, the Royals will face the Astros for a three-game series in Houston on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. First pitch for game one is scheduled at 7:10 p.m.