Royals snap losing streak with 4-1 win against Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Eric Hosmer homered, Ian Kennedy took a shutout into the sixth inning, and the Kansas City Royals ended a long scoreless streak and a five-game skid with a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Lorenzo Cain had an RBI single and scored a run, Alex Escobar had three hits and also scored for the Royals, who had been shut out in the first two games of this series.

Kennedy gave up four hits and struck out six in five-plus innings. He loading the bases in the sixth on two singles and a walk. Danny Duffy got two quick outs before Chris Iannetta hit a run-scoring single. However, Jarrod Dyson easily threw out Robinson Cano at home trying to score a second run.

Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Taijuan Walker (2-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings for Seattle.