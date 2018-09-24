Royals split four game set in Detroit

The Royals enter the final week of the season with a record of 54-102

Detroit - With the regular season winding to a close, the Kansas City Royals are battling to avoid becoming the worst team in franchise history. A four game road series with fellow bottom dweller Detroit represented a chance for young players to continue their growth for both clubs.

Chirstin Stewart blasted two home runs for the Tigers Thursday to power them to an 11-8 win.

Ian Kennedy was fantastic on the bump for the Royals, going seven strong innings while allowing just two earned runs as Kanas City bounced back with a 4-3 win on Friday.

On Saturday, Mikie Mahtook drilled a two run home run in the eighth inning and put the Tigers ahead for good as Detroit held on for a 5-4 win in Victor Martinez’s final game.

The Brad Keller show was on display Sunday afternoon. He confused the Tigers over seven one run innings as the Royals secured a four game split with a 3-2 victory.

The Royals will travel to Cincinnati for a three game series with the Reds to begin the final week of the regular season. Three wins this week would prevent the 2018 Royals from having the worst record in club history.