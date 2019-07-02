Royals start July on the wrong foot

TORONTO - The Kansas City Royals continued their losing ways into the month of July with a loss on their Canadian tour Monday.

Toronto's Eric Sogard and Vladimir Gurrero Jr. both scored in the first inning to put the Blue Jays up 2-0. They followed with two home runs by Teoscar Hernandez and Freddy Galvis in the second inning for a strong start.

The Blue Jays managed to keep the Royals quiet, with an 8-0 lead until the fourth inning when Alex Gordon, Hunter Dozier, and Jorge Soler all scored.

However, it was not enough. The Blue Jays secured the 11-4 victory and took the series, 3-1.

The Royals return home to host the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.