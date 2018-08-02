Royals still winless after falling to Twins 9-1

1 year 3 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, April 05 2017 Apr 5, 2017 Wednesday, April 05, 2017 4:35:00 PM CDT April 05, 2017 in Sports
By: Travis Breese, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins defeated the Kansas City Royals by a tally of 9-1 Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. The Twins manufactured this lead with a six-run seventh inning, and were able to maintain the lead with expert pitching from their starter, left-hander Hector Santiago. 

Santiago (1-0) kept the Royals' bats quiet, allowing only one run over five innings of work. He also sent four batters down on strikes. Royals starter Ian Kennedy (0-1) allowed three runs, coming off of three hits and five walks. 

The Royals once again failed to get many hits in Wednesday's game. They followed up Monday's Opening Day 3 for 28 as a team by going 4 for 29 as a club on Wednesday. This places their batting average for the young season at .123 and they have only churned out two runs. Left fielder Alex Gordon was hit in the hand by a pitch in the first inning but after being examined by a trainer, was able to stay in the game. 

The Twins, however, were not bothered by an absence of offense. Slugging third baseman Miguel Sanó broke the game open in the bottom of the seventh inning with a bases-clearing triple that scored three. Two batters later, he was brought home on an Eduardo Escobar long-ball that reached the bleachers in left field. The left side of the Twins infield, SS Escobar and 3B Sanó, accounted for seven of the team's nine runs. 

The newly acquired Jason Hammel will toe the rubber for the Royals on Thursday as they try to avoid opening the season on the wrong side of a sweep. He will be opposed by Twins pitcher and former Missouri Tiger Kyle Gibson. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. CT on Thursday. 

