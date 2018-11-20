Royals Take on Cleveland at Home

KANSAS CITY - Game one of a three game series between the Royals and Cleveland Indians took place Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. Red hot Cleveland had won 14 of 19 games to take over first place in the American League Central, a half game in front of Detroit. The Royals started the night in third place, just four and a half games behind the tribe.

Luis Mendoza gets the start at Kauffman Stadium. In the first inning with ases loaded, Mendoza hit Mark Reynolds in the head with the pitch. The baseball high and tight forces in a run, making it 2-0 Cleveland.

Top of the 4th with bases loaded again, Asdrubal Cabrera singled to right. Jason Giambi and Lonnie Chisenhall score, 4-0 Cleveland. In the bottom of the 5th with Alex Gordon at bat, he smacks a grand slam to right, tying the game at 4.

Royals got into trouble in the 7th. Former Mizzou star Aaron Crow was on the mound. Carlos Santana sacraficed a fly to drive in a run, bringing the Indians up 5-4.

Kansas City would barely miss the victory, losing to Cleveland with a 6-5 score.