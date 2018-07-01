Royals' Teaford Goes on 15-Day DL

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Everett Teaford was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a lower abdominal strain.

Teaford was scheduled to start Sunday for the Kansas City Royals. He was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA in three games, including one start with Kansas City.

The Royals recalled right-hander Nate Adcock from Omaha and he will start Sunday against Arizona.

Adcock was 0-1 with a 2.51 ERA in four relief appearances in two previous stints with the Royals.

Adcock was the losing pitcher Wednesday against Baltimore. He went five innings and allowed one run - Adam Jones' home run in the 15th inning - and three hits and a walk.