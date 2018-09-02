Royals throw game away leading to Rays sweep

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals threw the game away on two costly throwing errors that lead to a four game sweep by the Tampa Bay Rays.

With the game tied at three in the bottom of the ninth, Kevin Kiermaier of the Rays came to the plate with the bases loaded and one out.

He drilled a sharp grounder to first baseman Ryan O'Hearn who threw a short hopper to Salvador Perez.

The ball popped out of Perez's glove as Jake Bauers crossed the plate for the winning run. O'Hearn was charged with a throwing error.

The other Royal error came in the bottom of the seventh. The Rays tied the game at three on a ground ball to second baseman Whit Merrifield.

The play should have been a routine double play, but Merrifield overthrew O'Hearn at first allowing the Rays to score.

Despite the error, Merrifield's hitting streak is still intact. With a 3-4 night, he has hit safely in 12 consecutive games.

The Royals will travel back to Kansas City for a three game series against the division leading Cleveland Indians.