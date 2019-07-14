Royals tie four-game series

KANSAS CITY - The Royals manged to tie the series with the best in the American League, in a 6-1 victory over Minnesota.

There was little action until Billy Hamilton and Whit Merrifield scored back-to-back to make it 2-0 Royals.

A three-run home run for Hunter Dozier gave Kansas City the 5-0 lead in the 3rd inning.

Minnesota's Eddie Rosario came back in the 4th inning with a home run and was the last to score for the Twins.

An Alex Gordon RBI double in the 7th inning sealed the deal for a, 6-1 Royals victory.

Kansas City will meet the Indians in Cleveland on Monday for a three-game series.