Royals tie four-game series
KANSAS CITY - The Royals manged to tie the series with the best in the American League, in a 6-1 victory over Minnesota.
There was little action until Billy Hamilton and Whit Merrifield scored back-to-back to make it 2-0 Royals.
A three-run home run for Hunter Dozier gave Kansas City the 5-0 lead in the 3rd inning.
Minnesota's Eddie Rosario came back in the 4th inning with a home run and was the last to score for the Twins.
An Alex Gordon RBI double in the 7th inning sealed the deal for a, 6-1 Royals victory.
Kansas City will meet the Indians in Cleveland on Monday for a three-game series.
