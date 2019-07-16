Royals to extend netting at Kauffman Stadium

By: The Associated Press and KOMU 8 News Digital Staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are planning to extend the netting at Kauffman Stadium to better protect fans.

The decision comes after a fan was hit by a ball Sunday during the Royals' game against the Detroit Tigers.

Spokesman Toby Cook told KSHB-TV the girl was kept at a hospital overnight for observation and was expected to be released Monday.

He said the club had commissioned a study on how to expand the netting before Sunday's incident. The timing of extending the netting depends on engineering and design challenges, but Cook says more netting could be added before the season ends.

Following recommendations from Major League Baseball, the Royals in 2016 extended the netting from the outside edges of the dugouts and raised it behind home plate by about 8 feet.

The issue of extended netting has garnered a lot of attention across Major League Baseball in recent months after a two-year-old girl was hit by a foul ball at a Houston Astros game. She suffered a fractured skull and seizure from the incident on May 29.

Recently, six MLB teams announced they will extend netting. The Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles announced plans to extend the netting all the way out to the foul poles.