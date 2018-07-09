Royals Top Mariners in Thursday's Rain-Shortened Game

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Bruce Chen pitched eight strong innings, Wilson Betemit and Alex Gordon drove in two runs apiece and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 in a rain-shortened game on Thursday night.

The game was called after a delay of 47 minutes in the bottom of the eighth.

Chen (2-0) allowed six hits and walked one in his second complete game in his last four starts dating to his final game last year. He has won his las six decisions to even his career record at 50-50.

The left-hander had tossed 13 consecutive scoreless innings before Adam Kennedy's sacrifice fly drove in an unearned run in the eighth.