Royals topple Twins, former MU pitcher Gibson

3 years 2 weeks 3 days ago Wednesday, June 10 2015 Jun 10, 2015 Wednesday, June 10, 2015 10:19:00 PM CDT June 10, 2015 in Baseball
By: Claire Chatterton, Sports Digital Producer

MINNEAPOLIS - The Royals defeated the Twins 7-2 Wednesday. Former MU pitcher Kyle Gibson took the loss, giving up five runs (four earned) in six innings of work.

Eric Hosmer started the scoring in the first with a RBI single. Alex Gordon then hit a three-run home run, giving the Royals four runs in the first inning.

Trevor Plouffe answered for the Twins with a RBI single in the third and a solo home run in the 8th. Those runs were all Minnesota could muster against Kansas City's Edinson Volquez. Volquez went seven strong innings, allowing only one run.

The Royals have Thursday off and will head to St. Louis to play a weekend series at Busch Stadium.

