Royals trade Diekman to A's

KANSAS CITY - The Royals traded left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for two prospects Saturday afternoon.

The Royals will receive outfielder Dairon Blanco and right-handed pitcher Ismael Aquino in the deal.

Blanco, a 26-year-old international signing, is hitting .276 with 27 stolen bases in Double-A this season.

Aquino is just 20 years old and has a 4.58 earned run average to go along with a 1-1 record through 10 appearances in the Arizona League.

Diekman, who signed with the Royals this past offseason, joins an Oakland team looking to make a playoff push. The Athletics are currently a half game back of the Boston Red Sox for the American League's second wild card spot.

Far removed from playoff contention, the Royals have made three trades in the past month to bolster the future of the club.

Kansas City traded starting pitcher Homer Bailey to the Athletics for infielder Kevin Merrell on July 14th. The team sent catcher Martin Maldonado to the Chicago Cubs for left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery a day later.