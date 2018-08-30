Royals trade Lucas Duda to the Braves

KANSAS CITY- On Wednesday, the Kansas City Royals reached an agreement to trade 1B Lucas Duda to the Atlanta Braves in return for financial compensation. Duda, 32, had signed a one-year deal with the Royals as a free agent back on February 28th.

In his 87 game stint with the Royals, the left-handed hitter slugged for a .242 batting average, and accounted for 13 home runs and a 48 RBI. At Kauffman Stadium, Duda drove in 28 runs.

On Opening Day versus the White Sox, Duda cracked a three-run homer during his first at bat in a Royals uniform.

This is the second time Duda has been traded mid-season in his career. In 2017, he was traded from the New York Mets to the Tampa Bay Rays.





