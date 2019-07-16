Royals trade Maldonado to Cubs for Montgomery

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals announced late Monday night the team has traded catcher Martin Maldonado to the Chicago Cubs for relief pitcher Mike Montgomery.

The Cubs were in need of a catcher after all-star Willson Contreras was sent to the disabled list on Monday. Maldonado will assume a backup role once Contreras returns.

The Royals receive left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery in the deal. He has thrown 27 innings this season and has an earned run average of 5.67.

Montgomery will be under contract with the Royals through the 2021 season.

Montgomery was drafted by the Royals back in 2008, but was traded in 2012. He has played for the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs.

Maldonado, 32, is known for his defense. He won a Gold Glove Award in 2017 as the American League's best defensive catcher.

He has a batting average of just .227 this season with six home runs and 17 runs batted in.

The Cubs will be the fifth major league stop for Maldonado. He spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros before signing a one year deal with the Royals this past offseason.