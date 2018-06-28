Royals Use 4 Sacrifice Flies To Beat Indians 4-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Yordano Ventura dominated the Indians for seven stingy innings, and the Kansas City Royals scored all of their runs on sacrifice flies in a 4-1 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday.

The four sacrifice flies tied a franchise record, and the Royals became only the second team to score four runs all on sacrifice flies since it became an official stat in 1954. The Expos did it in an 8-4, 14-inning loss to the Cubs on May 28, 1980, according to STATS.

Kansas City won its fourth in a row.

Ventura (4-5) allowed six hits while striking out three without a walk to win back-to-back starts for the first time. Greg Holland worked a perfect ninth for his 19th save.

Jarrod Dyson, Omar Infante and Alcides Escobar hit sacrifice flies off Trevor Bauer (1-3). Billy Butler later added another.