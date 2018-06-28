Royals use big 9th inning to drop Twins 10-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kendrys Morales had two home runs, including a three-run blast in Kansas City's seven-run ninth inning that propelled the Royals to a 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Morales hit a two-run shot in the first inning to help the Royals overcome the loss of catcher Salvador Perez, who left the game with a right wrist contusion after he was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning.

Brian Dozier hit his 39th home run of the season for the Twins, moving him into a tie with Rogers Hornsby (twice) and Alfonso Soriano for fourth-most home runs by a second baseman in a season. He has homered in five straight games, tying Harmon Killebrew and Marty Cordova for the longest streak in Twins history.

Former Twin Drew Butera's bases loaded single off Brandon Kintzler (0-2) broke a 3-3 tie and got the Royals rolling in the ninth.