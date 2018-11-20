Royals use big first inning to defeat Giants 7-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez each homered and Danny Duffy pitched into the seventh inning as the Kansas City Royals beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 Sunday to extend their winning streak to seven games.

The Royals, who won 10 in a row in June, have put together two winning streaks of seven or more games this season for the first time since 1985, the last time they were in the playoffs.

Gordon hit a two-run shot off Tim Lincecum (9-8) in a four-run first. The inning also included Billy Butler's run-producing double and Perez scoring on a wild pitch.

Perez homered off Juan Gutierrez with Nori Aoki aboard in a three-run third. Aoki reached base four times - two walks and two singles - and stole three bases.

Jarrod Dyson went 3 for 3 and also swiped three bases. The Royals' seven steals was one shy of the club record set on August 1, 1998.