Royals Use HR's to Win

Mike Sweeney homered in the opening frame to give the Royals an early 2-0 lead. David DeJesus scored on the play. The Twins came right back in the bottom of the second to cut the Royals lead in half when Twins center fielder Torii Hunter homered off Royals pitcher Odalis Perez.

Then, in the top of the fifth inning, DeJesus hit a homer of his own and Tony Pena Jr. scored. The Royals held off a late push when the Twins scored runs in the sixth and the seventh innings. Joakim Soria came in to pitch the eighth and ninth innings to pick up his third save of the season.

Perez earned his second victory as he improved to 2-2 on the season. Perez pitched six innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs, dropping his ERA to 8.64.

The Royals finished their trip to Minnesota tomorrow afternoon, and then travel to Seattle. The Royals and Mariners open a three game series Friday night at 9:05 p.m.