Royals Visit Surging Twins in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - The Kansas City Royals resume play after the All-Star Break Thursday night in Minnesota.

The Royals take on the Minnesota Twins with the worst record in the American League to a tune of only 37 wins to 54 losses. That mark is the second worst in all of baseball, behind only the Houston Astros. The Twins on the other hand took a 24-11 record since June 2 into the break, a hot streak that was ignited by a 8-2 win over Kansas City. They are looking to capture their third straight AL Central title, currently sitting 6 1/2 games behind the Detroit Tigers.

The match will feature a pair of lefthanded five-game winners to start at the pitching mound, Bruce Chen for Kansas City and Francisco Liriano for the Twins.