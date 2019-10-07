Royals walk-off to defeat Twins in Ned Yost's final game
KANSAS CITY - The Royals gave Ned Yost a victory in his final game as the Kansas City manager, topping the Twins 5-4 in walk-off fashion.
Kansas City scored one in the eighth inning to tie it, and won it in the ninth from a Brett Phillips sacrifice fly.
Jorge Soler homered for the 48th time this season, finishing atop the AL leaderboard. His 48 home runs are the most by a Cuban-born player in a single season.
The Royals finished the season with a record of 59-103, securing the fourth overall pick in next year's draft.
More News
Grid
List
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has pleaded not guilty to tampering with a vehicle rented by two missing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The United States' war in Afghanistan is the nation's longest war, with Monday marking the 18th year since... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County man announced a run for Missouri governor as a Libertarian. Rik Combs' campaign... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway is pushing local governments to ban the use of self-deleting applications, according to... More >>
in
FULTON - One Montgomery City man, Matthew Bergesch, is $77,777 richer after playing a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket he purchased... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Special Olympics athlete Beth Brokamp said she couldn't be happier the Missouri State Summer Games are coming to... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One of the two men accused of opening fire inside a Kansas bar early... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A grand jury handed down an indictment Friday against a man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Dozens gathered at the Missouri National Guard Headquarters on Monday to watch their family and friends become... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friends, family and neighbors came together Sunday afternoon to unite and support one another following a string of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at G-Wrench's Auto on Vandiver Drive on Sunday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department hosted its sixth annual Fire Prevention Week Kickoff on Sunday. The event was... More >>
in
PULASKI COUNTY - Officials said one man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy with a knife. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City leaders are moving forward on plans to re-zone the Columbia Mall. At Monday night's city council... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - Donuts, axes, bubbles and more were all part of the fun at Rocheport's second annual "Donut Festival." ... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (CNN) - Four people were killed and another five were injured in a shooting at a private... More >>
in
COLUMBIA –Around 100 people attended March for Our Earth,a climate march led by a nine-year-old. Fourth-grader Emma Winter is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Moberly man died after his motorcycle and a car collided on Business Loop 70 East on Saturday... More >>
in