Royals walk-off to defeat Twins in Ned Yost's final game

KANSAS CITY - The Royals gave Ned Yost a victory in his final game as the Kansas City manager, topping the Twins 5-4 in walk-off fashion.

Kansas City scored one in the eighth inning to tie it, and won it in the ninth from a Brett Phillips sacrifice fly.

Jorge Soler homered for the 48th time this season, finishing atop the AL leaderboard. His 48 home runs are the most by a Cuban-born player in a single season.

The Royals finished the season with a record of 59-103, securing the fourth overall pick in next year's draft.