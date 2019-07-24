Royals win close one in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Royals won 5-4 in the first game of a two game series against the Braves.

The first inning began with the Braves in a 1-0 lead, but Alex Gordon was a star in the first half of the game.

Gordon tied the game in the fourth inning and hit home run in the sixth inning to lead the Royals 2-1.

In the eighth inning the Royals brought home three runs, starting with a home run from Lucas Duda. With the bases loaded Jorge Soler was walked and Humberto Arteaga was hit by a pitch, allowing the Royals to take a lead of 5-3.

The Braves tried to make a comeback in the 9th, but were only able to get one run, resulting in a Royals victory.

The Royals and Braves will play at 6:20pm Wednesday night again in Atlanta.