Royals win close one in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Royals won 5-4 in the first game of a two game series against the Braves.
The first inning began with the Braves in a 1-0 lead, but Alex Gordon was a star in the first half of the game.
Gordon tied the game in the fourth inning and hit home run in the sixth inning to lead the Royals 2-1.
In the eighth inning the Royals brought home three runs, starting with a home run from Lucas Duda. With the bases loaded Jorge Soler was walked and Humberto Arteaga was hit by a pitch, allowing the Royals to take a lead of 5-3.
The Braves tried to make a comeback in the 9th, but were only able to get one run, resulting in a Royals victory.
The Royals and Braves will play at 6:20pm Wednesday night again in Atlanta.
