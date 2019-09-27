Royals winning streak ends with loss to Angels

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA (AP) — Albert Pujols, Cameron Maybin and Luis Valbuena each homered and Alex Meyer dominated for six innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Kansas City 9-0 Saturday.

The Royals' loss snapped their six-game winning streak.

Maybin hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, Pujols had a two-run shot in the fifth and Valbuena added a three-run homer in the seventh.

Meyer (3-3) pitched the best game of his young career, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out nine.

Rookie right-hander Jake Junis (2-1) got the first loss of his career, surrendering five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Junis did not walk a batter and struck out six.