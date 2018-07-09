RT Bulaga Returns for Packers vs. Rams

GREEN BAY (AP) - Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga has returned for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams, and Marshall Newhouse will start in place of injured veteran left tackle Chad Clifton.

Bulaga missed the Packers' last two games with a knee injury, but was back at practice this week. Clifton injured his hamstring in last Sunday's victory at Atlanta and is out indefinitely.

Wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker and linebacker Ben Leber are inactive for St. Louis. Neither player was listed on the team's injury report this week.