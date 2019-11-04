Ruined Joplin Hospital Carries $1 Million Note

JOPLIN - Supporters of a proposal to build a museum complex on the site of a Joplin hospital that was destroyed in the May 2011 tornado were surprised to learn that any development will require a $1 million payment for a garden and walking trail.

The city of Joplin disclosed the agreement with the Joplin Redevelopment Corp. on Wednesday. The $1 million would be required for less than an acre of land near where Mercy Hospital stood before it was demolished by the tornado.

The Joplin Globe reports officials with the Joplin Historical Society says they were not told about the agreement when the group proposed building a museum complex on the land. They say the obligation would make it difficult to put the project on the site.