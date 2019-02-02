Rule change may close misconduct hearings in Missouri House

3 hours 16 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 12:55:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A rule change in the Missouri House could allow hearings on alleged misconduct by lawmakers to be closed to the public.

Supporters say the rule change adopted this past week is intended to shield the identities of victims and witnesses in sexual assault and harassment complaints.

The change also could effectively shield the accused lawmakers from publicity, at least until a substantiated claim is detailed in a final report.

Some lawmakers have expressed concern about the potential for secret proceedings. But the change was overwhelmingly approved by the House.

Records provided to The Associated Press show the House received five sexual misconduct or harassment complaints in 2018. Two were referred to an outside attorney, which means they likely involved a lawmaker or the chief clerk.

More News

Grid
List

Firefighters return to the classroom for the weekend at MU
Firefighters return to the classroom for the weekend at MU
COLUMBIA - One thousand firefighters from seven states attended classes on the MU campus Saturday as part of the MU... More >>
13 minutes ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 3:58:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in Continuous News

One dead after crash on Highway 19 in Gasconade County
One dead after crash on Highway 19 in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY - A woman died in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. ... More >>
36 minutes ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 3:35:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Event offers preview of True/False Film Festival
Event offers preview of True/False Film Festival
COLUMBIA - An event Saturday offered a preview of the upcoming True/False Film Festival. The Columbia Public Library hosted... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 3:10:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Rule change may close misconduct hearings in Missouri House
Rule change may close misconduct hearings in Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A rule change in the Missouri House could allow hearings on alleged misconduct by lawmakers... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 12:55:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Groundhog predicts an early spring. Don't get too excited, he's usually wrong.
Groundhog predicts an early spring. Don't get too excited, he's usually wrong.
(CNN) -- Thousands of people gathered Saturday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to watch a famous groundhog deliver his... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 9:16:28 AM CST February 02, 2019 in News

St. Louis Police chief fires back at circuit attorney's criticism in Russian roulette killing
St. Louis Police chief fires back at circuit attorney's criticism in Russian roulette killing
ST. LOUIS (CNN) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner John Hayden angrily denounced criticism of the investigation into a fatal... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 9:16:08 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Mexico shooting victim identified, three teenage suspects at large
UPDATE: Mexico shooting victim identified, three teenage suspects at large
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday evening. Officers... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 8:48:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

Sheriff: DWI suspect collides with Belle-Bland school bus
Sheriff: DWI suspect collides with Belle-Bland school bus
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Friday afternoon accident involving a Belle-Bland school bus. It... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 8:22:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

Historic ribbon-cutting signifies girls joining Scouts BSA
Historic ribbon-cutting signifies girls joining Scouts BSA
COLUMBIA - After more than 100 years of being exclusively offered to boys, the Boy Scout program opened its doors... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 6:32:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

Virginia governor's yearbook page shows 2 people in blackface, KKK garb
Virginia governor's yearbook page shows 2 people in blackface, KKK garb
(CNN) -- A medical school yearbook page of Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam shows a photograph of two people, one... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 5:47:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

NCAA sanctions could affect local businesses
NCAA sanctions could affect local businesses
COLUMBIA - The penalties the University of Missouri received could have a negative effect on the local economy, local business... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 5:21:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in Top Stories

Missouri student scores show struggle with new state testing
Missouri student scores show struggle with new state testing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Education officials are blaming a drop in the academic performance of Missouri students last year on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 3:31:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in Top Stories

NCAA sanctions: University, federal and state leaders speak out
NCAA sanctions: University, federal and state leaders speak out
COLUMBIA - Mizzou's head football coach, Barry Odom, said the team with fight NCAA sanctions with "everything we've got." University... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 3:26:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

JCPS says focus on literacy led to perfect English score on statewide test
JCPS says focus on literacy led to perfect English score on statewide test
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools' has just earned a perfect score on the English/Language Arts section of the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 1:03:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in Top Stories

First-generation Americans explain Columbia's draw to immigrants
First-generation Americans explain Columbia's draw to immigrants
COLUMBIA - Columbia has a considerably higher volume of foreign-born residents than most cities in the state. According to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 12:58:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

Inmate accused of kicking sergeant at Callaway County Jail
Inmate accused of kicking sergeant at Callaway County Jail
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A man who was awaiting a court appearance for accusations of assaulting a Department of Corrections employee... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 11:41:00 AM CST February 01, 2019 in News

Columbia police ask for public's help in identifying fraud suspect
Columbia police ask for public's help in identifying fraud suspect
COLUMBIA - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for fraud at Walgreens on Broadway.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 10:28:00 AM CST February 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Trump blames Russia as US pulls out of nuclear arms treaty
UPDATE: Trump blames Russia as US pulls out of nuclear arms treaty
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Friday it is freeing itself from the constraints of a nuclear arms control... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 8:59:00 AM CST February 01, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 60°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5pm 54°
6pm 52°
7pm 51°
8pm 50°