Ruling allows Missouri woman to avoid deportation

FARMINGTON (AP) - A year ago, Komdown "Dow" Boyer of Bonne Terre, Missouri, appeared headed for deportation to Thailand following her conviction for stealing from the pizza restaurant where she worked, even though prosecutors and her employers fought on her behalf.

But the Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that the immigration case was dismissed Monday.

Boyer, who moved to the U.S. as a child, was convicted in 2013, sentenced to probation and ordered to pay back the $51,000 she said she stole to pay bills.

Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement began deportation proceedings in March 2014. Just before her plane was to take off in June, she was allowed to return home pending further investigation that culminated with Monday's ruling allowing her to keep her green card.