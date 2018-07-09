Ruling Appealed on Faulty Voter Lists

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The federal government appeals a judge's ruling that Missouri's chief election officer met her legal obligations in keeping up voter rolls. The US Justice Department sued the state and Secretary of State Robin Carnahan's office in November 2005 for alleged violations of the 1993 National Voter Registration Act. That law requires "reasonable efforts" to purge ineligible voters from registration lists. US District Judge Nanette Laughrey ruled for Carnahan in April. The judge said Missouri's 116 local election authorities have the responsibility to remove voters who have died or moved away from their rolls. The federal agency told the court this week that it was appealing to the federal appeals court, to Carnahan's disappointment.