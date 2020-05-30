Ruling means Missouri's last abortion clinic stays open

12 hours 2 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 12:38:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of the Planned Parenthood facility in St. Louis.

Missouri Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi’s decision means Missouri will not become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since 1974, the year after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

“In over 4,000 abortions provided since 2018, the Department has only identified two causes to deny its license,” Dandamudi wrote, adding that Planned Parenthood has “substantially complied” with state law.

“Therefore, Planned Parenthood is entitled to renewal of its abortion facility license,” Dandamudi wrote.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the state would ask a court to overturn the decision. A spokesman for the attorney general’s office, which is defending the health department’s decision in court, said the office was “reviewing the ruling and deciding on next steps.”

An email message seeking comment from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services was not immediately returned. A spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood said the organization will comment later Friday.

The state health department has been at odds with Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic since March 2019, after an inspection turned up four instances of what the state called “failed abortions.” Planned Parenthood countered that the allegations were a ploy to end abortions in Missouri, a conservative state with a decidedly anti-abortion governor in Republican Mike Parson.

The state refused to renew the clinic’s license in June 2019 and Planned Parenthood challenged the effort, leading to an administrative hearing in October.

During the hearing the state’s health director, Dr. Randall Williams, called the problems “imminently fixable,” but it wasn’t clear if the state and Planned Parenthood have since negotiated.

The hearing drew considerable attention after Williams revealed that his agencytracked the menstrual cycles of Planned Parenthood patients as part of its oversight of the clinic. Williams testified that an investigator made a spreadsheet at his request that included the dates of patients’ last periods. He said the goal was to find women who needed multiple procedures to complete an abortion.

Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, called the move “deeply disturbing.”

Wrangling over the license began when an investigator involved in a March 2019 inspection found that a woman had undergone an abortion that took five attempts to complete. William Koebel, director of the section of the health department responsible for abortion clinic licensing, testified that the clinic failed to provide a “complication report.”

That led the health department to launch an investigation of other instances where women underwent multiple procedures to complete an abortion, Koebel said.

As part of that investigation, the state obtained the medical records of women who had abortions at the clinic. They found four who required multiple procedures, including one in which the physician apparently missed that a woman was pregnant with twins. The woman underwent two procedures five weeks apart.

Planned Parenthood officials contend the state “cherry-picked” a handful of difficult cases out of thousands of otherwise successful abortions. They have accused the state of using the licensing process as a tool to eliminate abortions.

Missouri is among several states to pass new restrictions on abortions in the hope that the increasingly conservative U.S. Supreme Court will eventually overturn Roe v. Wade. Parson signed legislation in May banning abortions at or beyond eight weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for medical emergencies but not for rape or incest. The law is on hold while a legal challenge plays out in court.

While closing the clinic would have huge symbolic meaning, the practical impact on Missouri women seeking abortions would be minimized by the fact that Planned Parenthood last year built a new abortion clinic just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Another clinic is in Granite City, Illinois, another St. Louis suburb.

Yet another clinic operates in Overland Park, Kansas, a Kansas City suburb just 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the state line.

More News

Grid
List

Salon manager details steps after hair stylists test positive for Covid-19
Salon manager details steps after hair stylists test positive for Covid-19
COLUMBIA - Two hair stylists at the downtown location of The Clip Joint have tested positive for COVID-19, KOMU 8... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 9:11:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Officials warn of Covid-19 patient who visited the Lake of the Ozarks bar
Officials warn of Covid-19 patient who visited the Lake of the Ozarks bar
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. -- The Camden County Health Department said Friday a Boone County resident who has tested positive for... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 6:08:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Local coffee shop receives surprise $10,000 donation to stay afloat
Local coffee shop receives surprise $10,000 donation to stay afloat
COLUMBIA — Love Coffee received a surprise $10,000 donation from the Veterans United Foundation on Tuesday. The nonprofit will use... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 4:37:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Mid-Missourians march for justice for Minnesota man killed while in police custody
Mid-Missourians march for justice for Minnesota man killed while in police custody
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians marched and held signs in Columbia on Friday morning to bring awareness to police brutality against African... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 1:52:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Two arrested on drug charges in Clarksburg
Two arrested on drug charges in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, Mo. - Two people were arrested in Clarksburg, Mo., on drug charges after a search on May 21, according... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 1:32:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man arrested
Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man arrested
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 12:46:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Ruling means Missouri's last abortion clinic stays open
Ruling means Missouri's last abortion clinic stays open
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 12:38:00 PM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to reach moderate flood stage in Jefferson City, Glasgow and Hermann this weekend.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 11:30:00 AM CDT May 29, 2020 in Weather

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Columbia College to resume on-campus classes August 31
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Columbia College to resume on-campus classes August 31
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 6:39:00 AM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Student at Tiger Tots Academy tests positive for COVID-19
Student at Tiger Tots Academy tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA- A student at the West Location of Tiger Tots Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, May 29 2020 May 29, 2020 Friday, May 29, 2020 6:37:00 AM CDT May 29, 2020 in News

Governor Mike Parson announces re-opening phase one extension through June 15
Governor Mike Parson announces re-opening phase one extension through June 15
JEFFERSON CITY – During his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Governor Mike Parson announced an extension of the phase one reopening... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 8:42:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Hair salons reopening with safety measures in place
Hair salons reopening with safety measures in place
COLUMBIA - As Boone County moves into the next phase of reopening, hair salons can now open their doors to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 6:17:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Glascock: The state of the city is ... a struggle
Glascock: The state of the city is ... a struggle
COLUMBIA - The City Manager of Columbia announced plans to further cut city budgets due to the effects of COVID-19.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:42:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure in Montgomery County
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Potential exposure in Montgomery County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:40:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
Golfers say the links are the perfect place to get away
BOONE COUNTY - While other sports adjust the game plan to respect social distancing, some are just playing things business... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

UMKC to repopulate 2 Kansas City campuses in coming weeks
UMKC to repopulate 2 Kansas City campuses in coming weeks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City says it will begin bringing back faculty, staff and students... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News

City says it is up to businesses to alert about COVID-19 cases
City says it is up to businesses to alert about COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA — During the State of the City address, John Glascock said the city is leaving it up to the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:51:00 PM CDT May 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
1am 58°
2am 57°
3am 56°
4am 54°