Runners Continue Training in Heat

COLUMBIA - The hot temperatures have many in Mid-Missouri looking to stay cool, but not everyone is taking it easy. Some people braving the extreme heat are runners. With temperatures topping 100, those looking to work out need to take caution.

"The best thing a runner can do is right at this time is to run the earlier the better. The earlier or the very later. So if you can go before 8 a.m. or 8 p.m., that's the best," said Amy Livesay, the owner of The Starting Block.

Livesay also said to drink plenty of water, wear light fitting clothing, and wear sunscreen while running in the heat.