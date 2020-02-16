Runners raise money for Multiple Sclerosis research

COLUMBIA — Runners braved the cold weather Saturday morning for the R.A.M.S 5K.

R.A.M.S is a nonprofit MU organization that raises money for people with Multiple Sclerosis. It stands for Rockin' Against Multiple Sclerosis.

According to MU Health Care, more than 400,000 people in the United States have MS. It affects the central nervous system.

R.A.M.S hosts multiple fundraisers from October to February to support those who struggle with the disease.

This year the event was held on MU's campus, which is different from previous years when it is held at Stephen's Lake Park. The goal was to have more students come out to the event by having it on campus. This year, 200 more students showed up than in previous years.

"R.A.M.S is a campus run organization run by students," said Brock Winslow, one of the organization's directors. "There about 32 of us we are trying to raise $100,000 for MS clients."

