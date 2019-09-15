Runners raise money for organization honoring firefighter killed on 9/11

JEFFERSON CITY - The 4th annual Tunnel to Towers 5K was held at the Governor's Garden on Saturday.

This run benefits the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was started in Siller's memory after he put on his gear and ran through the Carey Tunnel in order to help those impacted by the attacks on 9/11.

Siller died that day, along with 343 other firefighters, according to the Never Forget Project. The foundation provides financial support for the families of fallen first responders like Siller.

Four firefighters, Matt Schofield, Travis Henke, Clint Kempker and Mike Bainbridge represented the Jefferson City Fire Department in the run. They all dressed in full gear.

Others showed their support by carrying flags, wearing uniforms, and simply just participating.

Event director Roxy Vanpool told KOMU 8 News at least 183 people were signed up to run.

Next year will be the fifth year of the event, and organizers are hoping for an even bigger celebration.