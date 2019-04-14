Runners support fallen officer Molly Bowden at Molly's Miles

COLUMBIA - Molly's Miles broke record participant numbers to honor fallen officer Molly Bowden.

Molly's Miles is held every year to remember Molly Bowden, a Columbia police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2005. Bowden was the first Columbia police officer killed in the line of duty.

Runners took part in a 5K, 10K and virtual race to support the Concerns of Police Survivors, or C.O.P.S, an organization that provides resources for those who lost loved ones in the line of duty.

"It's important to show our police survivors that people are here for them, no matter what. Their sacrifice matters," said Molly's Miles secretary Christie Anliker.

Visitors and police officers from Missouri, New York and Connecticut came to support the cause, Anliker said.

"We had 1,145 people register for today, so that's a new record for us," she said.

This year's event raised $35,000. The proceeds go toward the organization's goal of helping family members of law enforcement officers who have passed away or been injured in the line of duty.

"We really appreciate the community support," Anliker said.