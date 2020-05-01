Rural hospitals at the "tip of the iceberg," time will tell impact of COVID-19

HERMANN - Hospitals across Missouri and across the nation have been struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With fewer routine practices and elective procedures, healthcare providers have had a tremendous burden. At the heart of that are rural hospitals.

Many rural hospitals and medical centers have fewer assets and funding to begin with, and after COVID-19 halted routine practices, the struggle has only become more apparent for some of them.

Finances are the biggest issue for hospitals in both urban and rural areas, according to Dave Dillon of the Missouri Hospital Association.

"That’s linked to the fact that patients aren’t getting care, including medically necessary care," Dillon said. "Hospitals are starting to reopen in communities with low levels of COVID-19, but it’s not clear how quickly patients will reappear."

An administrator from the Hermann Area District Hospital, Dan McKinney, said it has felt the economic pressure from COVID-19. While the hospital has not had to lay off any employees, hours have been shortened and pay has decreased.

"We are paying our staff less than our urban counterparts are," McKinney said. "So it is hard to maintain your staff. They have to be dedicated to stay with you since they are making less money than they could be down the road."

He said the hospital will essentially always be a break even operation, and when its biggest payer is Medicare and it is paying less than the cost of operation, the hospital will not "do fantastic." But, he said federal aid has been helpful.

McKinney said only time will really tell how hard rural hospitals have been hit.

"I think we will see more as time goes forward, how much it is going to hurt us," he said. "In my mind we are at the tip of the iceberg right now. So we'll see when time goes forward what it does."

McKinney said Hermann is a small town and its hospital has a smaller draw than other towns, causing it to perhaps be hit harder than most.

"Herman is a town of 2,500, with a draw of 14,000," he said. "You're not in those communities or towns with 8,000 and then draws 25,000, which hurts you more too from that standpoint because you don't have that basis behind you. And I think smaller ones are going to be the ones a lot more vulnerable in the long haul."

McKinney said he hopes the hospital can resume procedures soon, but he also said he thinks people may not return to hospitals in the numbers they did prior to COVID-19, simply out of caution.