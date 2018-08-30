Rural Major Case Squad investigating after man's body found

DUNKSBURG (AP) — The Rural Major Case Squad is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in rural northwest Missouri.

Authorities said the man's body was found near Dunksburg in Johnson County, Missouri. He appeared to have been shot to death.

Warrensburg Police Chief Rich Lockhart said the 48-year-old man is believed to be a Fulton resident but his identity has not been officially determined.

Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman asked the Rural Major Case Squad to handle the investigation. On Thursday, 42 investigators from several agencies were tracking more than 50 leads.