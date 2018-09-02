Rural Roads Fall Victim to High Winds, Snow

MOBERLY - Missouri Department of Transportation plowed several county roads Wednesday after high winds drifted streets over in Randolph County.

Rural residents exercised caution when winds reached more than 40 mph in Moberly because loose snow blew over roads. Overnight, the snow created slick spots and impassable roadways that required plowing.

Sunshine and salt assisted in the melt, but one resident said it can be tricky if a driver isn't properly equipped.

"I had to pull out about ten people in the past few days," said Bob Underwood.

Underwood drives a four-wheel drive pick-up truck, and said he'd be stuck in rural Randolph County without it. To check on the status of a road near you, click here.