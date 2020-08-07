Rural voters help Medicaid expansion pass in Missouri

22 hours 28 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News
By: Liam Garrity, KOMU 8 Reporter.
loading

COLUMBIA - Missourians voted on Tuesday to pass Amendment 2, expanding Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. 

Joshua Dunne, chair of the Cole County Democrats, said without rural voters, this measure would not have passed.

“242,000 rural people in that Wall of Red voted for this bill, that will pass by 87,000 votes,” said Dunne. Without those 242,000 votes it would never have passed.”

The only places with a majority of "yes" votes were urban areas like St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. The rest, where the majority of people voted no, or red, came from mostly rural areas, leading to the "Wall of Red" name. 

According to Physicians for a National Health Program, the bill passed by 82,158 votes with 672,967 Missourians saying yes and 590,809 saying no.

Dunne also said that people in rural areas sometimes have to travel far if there is a medical emergency, so getting them healthcare by their homes is crucial. 

“Allowing those people, those working people, working class people to get healthcare, be healthy. Allow them to go to a doctor, just go to the doctor when they're sick,” Dunne said. “It's so crucial to not just your physical health but just to your emotional health.” 

Mary Becker, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and communications at the Missouri Hospital Association said that this expansion will help rural hospitals in need. 

“It helps, It's not going to guarantee that we won’t lose more rural hospitals but we have lost ten in the last six years and we are hoping that this stabilizes their finances by reducing the cost of the uninsured,” Becker said. 

Becker also said this helps people in rural areas as well, who many have jobs that deal with food service or preparation, because their employer may not offer health insurance.

“When you think about the people that are working in food service, their employer may not offer health insurance and they can’t afford it on that salary,” Becker said. “If they are trying to raise children and pay rent and food, usually they forgo their health.”

People who qualify for Medicaid expansion will see benefits within the next year.

More News

Grid
List

Friday Cardinals game off again after additional player tests positive
Friday Cardinals game off again after additional player tests positive
ST. LOUIS — Friday's Cardinals game against the Cubs is canceled after an additional Cardinals player tested positive for COVID-19,... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 12:55:00 PM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Columbia , Jefferson City among cities opting out of tax-free weekend
Columbia , Jefferson City among cities opting out of tax-free weekend
MISSOURI — Back to school shopping? This weekend, sales tax won't apply. From Friday through Sunday, certain back to... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 11:10:00 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Columbia doctor leads effort to tighten regulations to combat COVID-19
Columbia doctor leads effort to tighten regulations to combat COVID-19
( Missourian ) - Longtime Columbia physician Elizabeth Allemann is leading an effort — joined, so far, by 49... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 10:01:51 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Missouri's opioid crisis receives three milion in grant funding
Missouri's opioid crisis receives three milion in grant funding
JEFFERSON CITY - Three organizations received $1 million each through the U.S. DHSS to "continue fighting the opioid crisis in... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 9:50:33 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in Continuous News

Coronavirus stresses Americans more than others, study finds
Coronavirus stresses Americans more than others, study finds
(CNN) -- The coronavirus pandemic has turned life upside down around the world, with many workers losing their jobs, economies... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 9:28:00 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

UPDATE: Man in custody, facing charges after deadly Mexico shooting
UPDATE: Man in custody, facing charges after deadly Mexico shooting
MEXICO - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against a teenager in connection with Wednesday's shooting that left one 17-year-old dead and... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 8:28:00 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

US economy added 1.8 million jobs in July but still down nearly 13 million jobs during the pandemic
US economy added 1.8 million jobs in July but still down nearly 13 million jobs during the pandemic
(CNN) -- The US economy added another 1.8 million jobs in July, a sharp slowdown from June and a small... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 8:07:00 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: 996 new cases across Missouri
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: 996 new cases across Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, August 07 2020 Aug 7, 2020 Friday, August 07, 2020 5:51:00 AM CDT August 07, 2020 in News

Cardinals return to play after COVID-19 outbreak
Cardinals return to play after COVID-19 outbreak
ST LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are set to face the Chicago Cubs Friday after a COVID-19 outbreak among... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 8:28:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in Top Stories

Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the year 2020, we’ve also been dealing with a very active start... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 8:27:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in Weather

COVID-19 Town Hall: MU Health Care talks prep for college students return
COVID-19 Town Hall: MU Health Care talks prep for college students return
COLUMBIA - With just over two weeks until Mizzou's fall semester begins, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with MU Health... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 6:57:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Columbia business loan programs will prioritize minority-owned businesses
Columbia business loan programs will prioritize minority-owned businesses
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will host a virtual information meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to discuss new loan... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 6:03:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Columbia/Boone County health department issues new order
Columbia/Boone County health department issues new order
COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services director Stephanie Browning issued a new health order on Thursday. ... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Federal anti-crime program to send 50 agents to St. Louis
Federal anti-crime program to send 50 agents to St. Louis
COLUMBIA — State and federal governments announced steps aimed at reining in violent crime in St. Louis Thursday, prompting... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 4:42:09 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Rural voters help Medicaid expansion pass in Missouri
Rural voters help Medicaid expansion pass in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Missourians voted on Tuesday to pass Amendment 2, expanding Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. Joshua Dunne, chair... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Local high school football players look forward to season
Local high school football players look forward to season
COLUMBIA - When COVID-19 began to shutdown mid-Missouri in March, many wondered how long the pandemic would last. Some... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News

Missouri's Medicaid expansion won't happen until July 2021
Missouri's Medicaid expansion won't happen until July 2021
COLUMBIA — Missourians who qualify under the newly expanded Medicaid qualifications will have to wait almost a year to... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, August 06 2020 Aug 6, 2020 Thursday, August 06, 2020 2:28:00 PM CDT August 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
3pm 86°
4pm 86°
5pm 85°
6pm 84°