Rush Hour on Rock Quarry and Riback

KOMU reviewed the records of 40,000 traffic stops to see where Columbia police pull over most motorists. Not surprisingly, Broadway had more traffic stops than any single Columbia street since 2004.

But, officers made twice as many stops at the corner of Rock Quarry Road and Riback Road than anywhere else in the city. Residents said traffic often hits 40- or 50-miles-per-hour, despite the 30 mph limit.

"It's crazy on Rock Quarry all the time. It's a death trap for bicyclists and pedestrians," complained Robin Stricklin, who lives on Riback.

So, Stricklin avoids Rock Quarry when she rides her bike to work.

"I have to go way around," she added. "It's terrible."

Austin Graves has her own Rock Quarry horror story.

"The guy was going 55-60, and the guy kind of skid and T-boned my car."

Columbia police have pulled over 400 drivers at Rock Quarry and Riback since 2004, four out of every five of them for speeding. Three out of every five in 2004 were less than 30 years old, although officers said they don't target younger drivers.

"With Rock Quarry, the speed limit is just 30, and that's due, of course, to the narrow road, the grades involved and the curves involved. So you're going to find a lot of violations out there."

Some drivers think the speed limit is too low, but Stricklin is not sympathetic.

"If they want to go 55, they can just go to Providence [Road]," she responded.

Most traffic stops on Rock Quarry Road are between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.