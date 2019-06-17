Russellville Fire Department gets free tires

2 days 7 hours 12 minutes ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 9:42:00 PM CDT June 14, 2019 in News
By: Rosemond Crown, KOMU 8 News Reporter
RUSSELLVILLE - The volunteer fire department in Russellville is celebrating after receiving new tires for one of its trucks.

The Gary Sinise Foundation partnered with Cooper's Tires to provide them with four new tires. The gift was part of public service recognition week in May.

Fire Chief Mitchell Ott said he appreciates the gift because his department is volunteer based and runs on a tight budget.

"We are a small department with a small budget," Ott said. "By them helping us put tires on this truck it opens up money for other stuff that we need to do at the department."
The new tires are going on the department's service and rescue truck, which it uses to perform rescues when it snows.

Ott said he is happy his department is being recognized.

"It's really nice to find out that there are people that are willing to help," he said. "We don't get enough recognition as it is."

The department estimates the tires would have cost it $600-800. 

The Gary Sinise Foundation's website said the group's goal is to "serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need."

