Russellville Outlaws Inspired to Play for Sidelined Teammate

COLUMBIA - Little league baseball is a way for young athletes to showcase their talents. For the 10-and-under Russellville Outlaws, it's not about winning or losing- it's how you play the game even if it's with a heavy heart.

After recruiting from nearby California, the Outlaws took the field short a player this year.

"He gives 115%," said Outlaws Coach Michael Miller. "He doesn't almost do it. He goes 115% all the time."

"He was everyone's friend and he was really good," said Outlaw player Mason Stewart, "He was one of the best."

In 36 games, 10-year-old Jordan Geiser stole 175 bases and scored 60 runs. This summer, Geiser cheers on his team from a hospital bed. He has been diagnosed with stage three lymphoma, cancer of the lymph nodes.

"I just hoped it wasn't anything serious...but it was," said Outlaw player Hayden Green.

"Jordan's situation has been all that they have been able to think about," said team mom for the Outlaws Ellen Ash. "Since they heard the news, that Jordan was sick. And it really helped them want to play hard, and win for Jordan."

A group of friends brought together by a game. With a teamate sidelined, the Outlaws play inspired baseball for number twenty-four

"To get out here and to play what his favorite game is, there is its again in his honor," said Coach Miller, "and those closer friends, I think that it has really uplifted them to get out here, because that is just what Jordan would want us to do."

Through all the turmoil brought on by Geiser's illness, there is still hope that he will make his return to the team

"The cancer is contained in one mass and the doctors are very confident that he can be totally cured," said Ash.

For the Outlaws, all that matters is remember the name, remember the number and play hard.

If you are interested in donating or helping out the Geiser family, here is a list of upcoming fundraising opportunities:

Bake sale: Saturday, July 30 at Fischer's 2 Automobile in California from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12-under youth baseball tournament August 6 in Eldon, $5 per person

BBQ: August 20 at the Moniteau County Fairgrounds

Contact coach Mike Miller at rvilleoutlawbaseball@gmail.com for questions regarding fundraising opportunities.