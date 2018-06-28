RV fire causes delays on Highway 63

COLUMBIA - An RV fire on Highway 63 caused delays for drivers Tuesday. Both northbound lanes of Highway 63 just south Interstate 70 were temporarily closed. The Columbia Fire Department responded to put out the flames.

The driver of the RV told KOMU 8 News the engine died before he was able to coast to the shoulder. Once the driver pulled over, the wheels caught on fire.

The fire department arrived at the scene around 11:50 a.m. Fire crews said they saw black smoke and flames coming from the RV.

Traffic was backed up on Highway 63 from the I-70 connector south to Stadium Boulevard.

MoDOT said the traffic impact was expected to last one hour.

The fire department said the estimated fire damage was $8,000.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include more details.]