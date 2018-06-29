RV Samboree Sets Up Camp in Columbia

They pulled their hotels on wheels into Columbia for a Samboree, which takes place in cities across the U.S. on different weekends.

Some campers, like the Lyons, have been to hundreds of Good Sam Club gatherings.

"We like camping. We like the people. We like the activities, the games, the tourist seminars, everything about it," said Lynda Lyons of Kansas City, Kan.

The Lyons and their two dogs have journeyed to 178 Samborees in 15 years, while others are experiencing one for the first time.

"The price of fuel went up so high, that we decided to stay a little closer to home this year," explained Frank Rueckert. "And we'd never been to a Samboree, so we thought we'd try it out."

The local economy benefits from both new and repeat visitors' business.

"Everybody loves 63 Diner," said Mary Jennings. "We went in there the other day, and I walked in and I could see they were Good Sammers."

The head of the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lorah Steiner, added, "They sort of park their hotel, and then they're driving around the city, and they're shopping, and they're spending money, and they're dining."

A Convention and Visitors Bureau study showed the Samboree spends several hundred thousand dollars in the area.