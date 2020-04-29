RV sellers take a hit as the pandemic continues

WENTZVILLE - Spring is an important time of the year for RV sellers in Missouri because camping season in state parks starts on April 1, according to Missouri State Parks. However, stay-at-home orders have led to a decrease in RV sales.

Bradley Eubank, general manager of Bill Thomas Camper Sales, said sales have been underwhelming since the stay-at-home order became active.

“Everything has slowed down dramatically,” Eubank said. “We’re at least half off of what we should be doing this time of year.”

Bill Thomas Camper Sales isn’t the only RV seller that is experiencing a decrease in business. Danny James, owner of EJ’s RVs in West Plaines, Mo., said he has also noticed a drop-off in revenue.

“Normally, this time of year, we would be selling about four or five [RVs] a week,” James said. “Now, we are hoping to sell one a week.”

In terms of national RV sales, the RV Dealers Association did a survey on April 10 that showed that more than 40% of respondents saw a decline in new unit sales due to COVID-19.

Both Eubank and James realize that the pandemic has affected most businesses, and that RVs are not considered a necessity by most.

Along with the stay-at-home order, camp closures are making it even more challenging to sell RVs.

All Missouri public state campgrounds have been closed since March 27, and on May 3, the state will determine if they can be reopened.

Private campgrounds are still open, but Missouri Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds executive director Larry Helms said they must abide by social distancing rules that limit the campground’s capacity.

“Some health departments have mandated 50% occupancy, meaning you space your campers out every other spot,” Helms said.

Because of park closures, new regulations and the stay-at-home order, there aren’t as many people camping.

“It affects us negatively,” Eubank said. “The people who are buying [RVs] need a place to use them, and if campgrounds are closed or restrict capacity, that's problematic.”

RV sales aren’t the only part of the business that the pandemic has affected. Some of Eubank’s salespeople are giving tours of RVs through FaceTime. Usually, tours are done in-person.

The company has also transitioned to no-contact service repairs, drop-offs and pickups.

“We have done some video walk-arounds showing customers that we [repaired] what they wanted us to,” Eubank said.

Putting a finger on exactly what a customer wants to be repaired can be challenging in normal circumstances. Eubank said trying to troubleshoot issues remotely isn’t any easier, but the company wants to do everything they can make its customers feel safer.

With the extensions of the stay-at-home order and campsite closures still up in the air, Eubank worries that the company’s slump in sales may continue past April.

“We do a lot of our sales in March, April and May,” Eubank said. “March was normal, April was not, and I am concerned about May. It will hurt if these sales don’t ever materialize.”

While Eubank is uncertain about what the future holds for this camping season, Helms is more hopeful the camping industry will recover once Gov. Mike Parson lifts the stay-at-home order.

“I am not 100%, but I do believe that the parks will open in the near term,” Helms said. “We’re optimistic that we can salvage this season, and that people will come and enjoy the great outdoors.”

When Gov. Parson lifts the stay-at-home order and the state parks reopen, Helms said there will be clear social distancing restrictions that campers must follow.