Ryan Ferguson documentary to be shown at Ragtag

COLUMBIA - The real life drama of the Ryan Ferguson case is getting big screen treatment fanfare in Columbia.

The case gained national fame after Ferguson was released from prison in 2013 after spending ten years there under conviction of the murder of Columbia Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt.

The film is called "Dream/Killer", and is directed by Andrew Jenks.

The thought of Ferguson's story on the big screen has piqued the interest of local moviegoers.

"I think that it would make an excellent movie," Ashland resident Jean Murray said. "I might come to see it. It definitely sparks my interest."

"I think it's fabulous. I would definitely come to see a movie about it," Columbia resident Nancy Rogers said. "It feels kind of like it was an injustice and I'd like to hear the whole story."

"I think that since a lot of people know the people that were involved, know that he grew up here in Columbia and was a Rock Bridge student, I think that creates interest," Columbia resident Barbara Reys said.

Ragtag cinema will show "Dream/Killer" starting on Sunday, February 7 through Wednesday, February 10.

