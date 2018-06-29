Ryan Ferguson Plans to Move to Florida

COLUMBIA - Kansas City NBC affiliate, KSHB, reports Ryan Ferguson, whose murder conviction was recently overturned by a Missouri appellate court said Friday he plans to relocate from Missouri to Florida to start his new life.

"I'm going to be heading down to Florida and getting a job down there and just trying to enjoy life and figure out my place in it, so it's going to take a little bit of time and a lot of work but we're going to get there eventually," Ferguson said to KSHB.

Ferguson was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center earlier this month after nearly a decade behind bars. Ferguson was convicted for the murder of Columbia Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Ferguson told KSHB he planned to be closer to family. He also described a few bumps in the road as he re-acclimated to life as a free man.

When KSHB asked what seems to have changed most over the years he spent incarcerated, Ferguson was candid.

"The absolutely most surprising thing is how similar it is. You expect more changes," he said. "The phones are certainly very unique... they seem imaginary."