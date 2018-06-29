Ryan Ferguson's Evidentiary Hearing Comes to a Close

6 years 2 months 1 week ago Friday, April 20 2012 Apr 20, 2012 Friday, April 20, 2012 11:54:00 AM CDT April 20, 2012 in News
By: Jessica Smith and Kylie McGivern

COLE COUNTY - Ryan Ferguson's week-long evidentiary hearing came to a close early Friday afternoon at Cole County Courthouse. The final findings must be given to Judge Green by June 15th, and he is expected to make a decision shortly after. 

Korey Iranpour was the sole witness who testified Friday morning. He went to high school with Ryan Ferguson and Chuck Erickson, but says he was closer friends with Erickson. Iranpour described an occasion in 2003, when he, Erickson, and some friends went to drink at Iranpour's mother's home. Iranpour described the situation as "unusual," because Erickson was visibly upset. Iranpour found Erickson on the back porch, knelt down with his back to the wall, tearing up, crying. 

Iranpour described the following conversation in Friday's testimony: 

Iranpour: "What's wrong?"
Erickson: "Man, I don't want to talk about it."

...

Erickson:"Have you ever done something that you regret so much?"
Iranpour: "I'm a human being, I've done a lot of things I regret."

Erickson: "I'm going to have to live with this the rest of my life."
Iranpour: "What are you talking about?"
Erickson: "I can' talk to you about this right now."

Iranpour says he never knew about Kent Heitholt's murder, even though he admitted it was a big case. 

"I wasn't really a news advocate back then, so I didn't even hear of Kent Heitholt until Ryan and Chuck got arrested," Iranpour said. 

Police came in contact with Iranpour a couple days after their arrest, but he was never asked to testify in trial. 

The prosecution then played audio recordings of conversations between Erickson and his parents, Marianne and Jonathan. 

"She [Kathleen Zellner, Ferguson's attorney] thinks that if Ryan's case is dropped...she thinks my case would be dropped too," Erickson said. 

When Zellner gave the defense's closing arguments, she said, "I've never been in a courtroom where so many people have admitted to lying in a trial," emphasizing that a jury needs to decide who is telling the truth. 

"Everything is wrong about this case. It makes absolutely no sense. A new jury needs to evaluate this," Zellner said. 

"We could spend years trying to sort out the changes in Erickson's story," Zellner said. "This issue with Mr. Erickson fades in comparison to Jerry Trump."

Zellner said there was no motivation, nothing to get out of Trump coming forward and saying he lied in trial. 

Zellner described Trump's testimony in trial as, "only someone with a lot of legal knowledge could come up with," referring to Trump's story of receiving a newspaper article in prison from his wife, with pictures of Ferguson and Erickson. Trump said Judge Kevin Crane, Boone County Prosecutor at the time, made up that story. 

Crane denied ever telling witnesses how to testify. 

"They are either both innocent, or they're both guilty," Zellner said of Ferguson and Erickson, but said the defense presented clear and convincing evidence that there was a  "manifest injustice." 

"Now everybody's card are on the table. The court needs to just call this what it is and give him a new trial," Zellner said. 

If Judge Green decides in Ferguson's favor, charges are vacated. Meaning, Boone County will then decide on retrial. The losing side in this case will likely appeal, moving Ferguson's case to the Western Appellate Court, then most likely the Missouri Supreme Court.

In the prosecution's closing arguments, 

"We wanted to show why the evidence changed. And that gives you insight on why you should reject the credibility of the recantations," Ted Bruce said, continuing on that Zellner, "obviously" can't prove the recantations are true. 

Bruce picked holes in Erickson's story, such as restating his fear of the death penalty. Bruce said the death penalty wasn't even an option for individuals 17 years old or younger. 

Bottom line: Judge Green can rule in Ferguson's favor that the convictions be vacated, then Boone County will have a period of time to decide to retry him. Or, the judge can uphold Ryan's convictions as they currently stand. 

 

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
7am 78°
8am 82°
9am 84°
10am 88°