Ryan Says No Further Plans to Push Akin from Race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republican vice presidential contender Paul Ryan acknowledges he urged Missouri Congressman Todd Akin to abandon his Senate bid but has no further plans to speak to him about it now that Akin is staying in the race.

Ryan told reporters aboard his campaign plane Wednesday that he's proud of his anti-abortion record in the House and has no regrets about sponsoring legislation, with Akin, to permanently prohibit taxpayer funding for abortion except in cases of incest or, quote, "forcible" rape.

Leading Republicans including presidential candidate Mitt Romney have distanced themselves from Akin after the Missouri congressman suggested that women who had been subjected to "legitimate rape" would be able to physically resist becoming pregnant.

Ryan would not oppose abortion in cases where a mother's life is in danger.